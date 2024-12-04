Why Hackers Want Your Health Information

December 4, 2024

Close up of a computer keyboard

(Wall Street Journal) – Health records contain personal information that can leave patients exposed to financial and medical risks

Healthcare records have personal information that hackers are always eager to grab, like addresses and credit-card numbers. But the records also hold an array of private information about patients, ranging from insurance-policy numbers to medical conditions to medications—data that lets crooks scam insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid, leaving patients exposed to steep financial and medical risk. (Read More)

Clinical / Medical, Emerging Technologies, Informed Consent

