Why Hackers Want Your Health Information
December 4, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – Health records contain personal information that can leave patients exposed to financial and medical risks
Healthcare records have personal information that hackers are always eager to grab, like addresses and credit-card numbers. But the records also hold an array of private information about patients, ranging from insurance-policy numbers to medical conditions to medications—data that lets crooks scam insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid, leaving patients exposed to steep financial and medical risk. (Read More)