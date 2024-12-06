Donating embryos for research is surprisingly complex

(MIT Technology Review) – The UK is seen as a global leader in regulating reproductive technologies. Some worry that onerous paperwork is causing embryos to be wasted.

IVF is a success story for embryo research. But today, valuable embryos that could be used for research are being wasted, say researchers who gathered at a conference in central London earlier this week.

The conference was organized by the Progress Educational Trust, a UK-based charity that aims to provide information to the public on genomics and infertility. The event marked 40 years since the publication of the Warnock Report, which followed a governmental inquiry into infertility treatment and embryological research. (Read More)