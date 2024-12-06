Chicago biohub backed by Mark Zuckerberg publishes its first research, discovering way to continuously monitor inflammation

(Chicago Tribune via Yahoo! News) – A Chicago biomedical research hub backed by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, has produced its first published research — on discovering a way to monitor inflammation in real time using sensors implanted under the skin.

The study, co-led by Northwestern University researchers at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago, was published this week in the peer-reviewed journal Science. (Read More)