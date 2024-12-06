US FDA Cited Animal Lab at Musk’s Neuralink for ‘Objectionable Conditions’

(Reuters via U.S. News & World Report) – An animal testing laboratory at Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain technology company was found to have “objectionable conditions or practices” by the Food and Drug Administration, which cited the company and urged it to address the problems.

FDA inspectors identified the issues at Neuralink’s animal testing facilities in California in June 2023, several weeks after the agency had given the company the green light for a small study of its brain implant in humans, according to the letter to Congress dated Nov. 29. (Read More)