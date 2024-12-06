In Mexico, Heat Waves Are Even Killing Younger Adults

(New York Times) – It’s not the just the elderly. More than three-quarters of heat-related deaths in Mexico occurred among people younger than 35, researchers reported.

The researchers analyzed deaths in Mexico from 1998 to 2019 and discovered that people younger than 35 accounted for three-fourths of heat-related fatalities.

“These age groups are also quite vulnerable to heat in ways that we don’t expect even at temperatures that we don’t think of as particularly warm,” said Andrew Wilson, a first author of the paper and an environmental social scientist at Stanford University. (Read More)