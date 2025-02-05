Why IQ is a poor test for AI

(TechCrunch) – “Very roughly, it feels to me like — this is not scientifically accurate, this is just a vibe or spiritual answer — every year we move one standard deviation of IQ,” Altman said.

Altman isn’t the first to use IQ, an estimation of a person’s intelligence, as a benchmark for AI progress. AI influencers on social media have given models IQ tests and ranked the results. But many experts say that IQ is a poor measure of a model’s capabilities — and a misleading one. (Read More)