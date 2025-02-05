Anthropic: ‘Please don’t use AI’

(Financial Times) – It seems even AI companies are now exhausted by all the generic AI slop making its way into job applications.

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI chatbot, has an “AI policy” for applicants filling in its “why do you want to work here?” box and submitting cover letters (HT Simon Willison for the spot):

“While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process.” (Read More)