A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
October 20, 2025
Nursing Ethics (vol. 32, no. 6, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Transparency and Authority Concerns with Using AI to Make Ethical Recommendations in Clinical Settings” by Jeffrey Byrnes and Michael Robinson
- “Care and Justice Reasoning in Nurses’ everyday ethics” by Soile Juujärvi and Birgitta Tetri
- “An ethical Model for Smart Home-Based Elder Care” by Lina Cao, et al.
- “Nurse-Patient Relationship Boundaries and Power: A critical discursive Analysis” by Jeanette Varpen Unhjem and Marit Helene Hem
- “Ethical Analysis of the Change of Values in Healthcare” by David Hansen, Silviya Aleksandrova-Yankulovska and Florian Steger