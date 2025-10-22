A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available
October 22, 2025
Developing World Bioethics (vol. 25, no. 3, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Indigenous Peoples’ Human genomic Sovereignty: Lessons for Africa” by Faith Kabata
- “Revision of a Self‐Assessment Tool for Research Ethics Committees in low‐ and middle‐Income Countries: Incorporation of Elements that Safeguard Participants’ Rights and Welfare” by Hany Sleem and Henry J. Silverman
- “Adults aged 65 Years and older in South Africa have a Responsibility to Vaccinate against Influenza” by Ruach Sarangarajan and Cornelius Ewuoso