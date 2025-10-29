A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available

October 29, 2025

Hastings Center Report (vol. 55, Issue 4, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Making America Healthy Again: Remedies for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Campaign against Chronic Disease” by Lawrence O. Gostin, Alexandra Finch and Peter Lurie
  • “Will an Enhanced Child Have Less Freedom? A U.S. Nationally Representative Survey Experiment” by John H. Evans
  • “Knowing the Mind from Brain Data: The Challenge of Prediction and the Fairness of Relying on Objective Data about the Mind” by Jennifer A. Chandler

