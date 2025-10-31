A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 31, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 13, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Corporatization of U.S. Health Care: Insight into Corporate Governance — What Motivates Hospitals and Delivery Systems” by S. Lipstein
- “The Risks of Pharmaceutical Tariffs for Generic Drug Availability” by T.J. Hwang, Q.-D. Trinh and K.N. Vokinger
- “Goals for Opioid Use Disorder Medications — Protection, Remission, and Recovery” by A.T. McLellan and N.D. Volkow
- “Home-Based Care for Hypertension in Rural South Africa” by M.J. Siedner, et al.
- “Studying Cancer Risks Associated with Diagnostic Procedures — Interpret Wisely” by L.M. Morton