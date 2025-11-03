A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available
November 3, 2025
American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 51, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Adjudicating Credibility: Documenting the Role of Mental Health Immigration Forensic Assessments” by Alea Skwara, et al.
- “Money, Solidarity, and Half a Century of Health Reform” by William M. Sage
- “The Viral Spread of Health Care Financialization: Big Finance, Big Data, and Big Law” by Barry R. Furrow