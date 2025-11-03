A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available

November 3, 2025

American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 51, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Adjudicating Credibility: Documenting the Role of Mental Health Immigration Forensic Assessments” by Alea Skwara, et al.
  • “Money, Solidarity, and Half a Century of Health Reform” by William M. Sage
  • “The Viral Spread of Health Care Financialization: Big Finance, Big Data, and Big Law” by Barry R. Furrow

