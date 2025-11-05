A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available
November 5, 2025
Hastings Center Report (vol. 55, Issue S1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “How Do Cultural Narratives Shape the Lives of People Living with Dementia? Insights from Humanities Research” by Nancy Berlinger, et al.
- “Imagining Ourselves into the Lives of People Living with Dementia: Toward New Narratives for Aging Societies” by Nancy Berlinger and Janelle Taylor
- “Reliable Narrators of Experience: Rethinking Dementia Narratives from Insider Perspectives” by Kate de Medeiros
- “Supportive Housing as a Promising Practice for People with Dementia” by Ian M. Johnson
- “Innovation with People Living with Dementia: Toward New Narratives about Meaning, Belonging, Community, and Place” by Nancy Berlinger