A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available

November 5, 2025

Hastings Center Report (vol. 55, Issue S1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “How Do Cultural Narratives Shape the Lives of People Living with Dementia? Insights from Humanities Research” by Nancy Berlinger, et al.
  • “Imagining Ourselves into the Lives of People Living with Dementia: Toward New Narratives for Aging Societies” by Nancy Berlinger and Janelle Taylor
  • “Reliable Narrators of Experience: Rethinking Dementia Narratives from Insider Perspectives” by Kate de Medeiros
  • “Supportive Housing as a Promising Practice for People with Dementia” by Ian M. Johnson
  • “Innovation with People Living with Dementia: Toward New Narratives about Meaning, Belonging, Community, and Place” by Nancy Berlinger

