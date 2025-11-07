A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
November 7, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 10, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Scoping Out Clinical Trial Emulation” by D. Ouyang and J.M. Drazen
- “Trial Emulation, Simulation, and Augmentation Using Electronic Health Records and Generative AI” by I.J. Dahabreh, R.W. Yeh and P. De Bartolomeis
- “Machine Learning Cannot Replace Surrogate Decision-Makers in Resuscitation Decisions for Incapacitated Patients” by R.D. Truog and R. Sean Morrison
- “Raging against the Machine: The Human Side of the Story” by D. Restrepo
- “Machine Learning–Based Patient Preference Prediction: A Proof of Concept” by G. Starke, et al.
- “The Trump Administration’s Recent Policy Proposals Regarding Artificial Intelligence” by D. Blumenthal