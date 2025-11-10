A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
November 10, 2025
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 46, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Is Pharmacogenetics Being Racialized? An Investigation into the Reinscription of racial Beliefs in modern Biomedicine” by Lena Steimle and Christina Schües
- “Parents (of Minors) are not Surrogates: Acknowledging (finally) the unique moral Space of Parents” by D. Micah Hester, et al.
- “Clarifying the public Misrepresentation of Transgenerational Epigenetic Inheritance” by Tara-Lyn Camilleri