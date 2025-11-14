A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 14, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 14, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Occupational Health and Safety on the Chopping Block — What’s at Stake?” by A.T. Gabrielson and C. Corwin
- “Emergency Medicaid at Risk — Preserving State Authority and Access to Care” by J.A. Budhu, et al.
- “Pharmaceutical Wholesalers — Under-the-Radar Middlemen?” by H. Rooke-Ley and R.E. Sachs
- “Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension” by J.C. Horton