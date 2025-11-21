A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 21, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 15, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Reducing Tobacco Use Worldwide: The Contribution of Digital Treatment to Efforts to Reduce Global Tobacco Use” by F. Naughton and A. Nadkarni
- “Advancing Surveillance of Health Care–Associated Infections — Targeting Hospital-Onset Sepsis” by F. Manzoor, C. Rhee and M. Klompas
- “The AI Frontier in Humanitarian Aid — Embracing Possibilities and Addressing Risks” by M. Barry, J. Hansen and G.L. Darmstadt
- “Proliferation of Prior Authorization in Traditional Medicare — None the WISeR?” by M. Liu, K.T. Kadakia and R.K. Wadhera
- “Hair Loss in Women ” by E.A. Olsen
- “The Primary Care Puzzle: Is a Long-Simmering Crisis Boiling Over? U.S. Primary Care Today” by L. Rosenbaum