New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
November 26, 2025
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Navigating the ethical World of clinical Researchers in China: Challenges and Pathways for Improvement” by Hua Zhang, Shuwen Shi and Chanjuan Liu
- “Willingness to Develop an Advance Directive: Perspectives of older Persons at a National Referral Hospital in Uganda” by Catherine Alupo, et al.
- “From Chaos to Symbiosis: Exploring adaptive Co-Evolution Strategies for generative AI and Research Integrity Systems” by Wenqing Miao, et al.
- “Surrogate Decision-Making for People with congenital or acquired Incapacity of Judgement in the Absence of Known Preferences: A Scoping Review” by Hannah V. Schmieg, et al.