New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

November 26, 2025

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “Navigating the ethical World of clinical Researchers in China: Challenges and Pathways for Improvement” by Hua Zhang, Shuwen Shi and Chanjuan Liu
  • “Willingness to Develop an Advance Directive: Perspectives of older Persons at a National Referral Hospital in Uganda” by Catherine Alupo, et al.
  • “From Chaos to Symbiosis: Exploring adaptive Co-Evolution Strategies for generative AI and Research Integrity Systems” by Wenqing Miao, et al.
  • “Surrogate Decision-Making for People with congenital or acquired Incapacity of Judgement in the Absence of Known Preferences: A Scoping Review” by Hannah V. Schmieg, et al.

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, End of Life, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad