A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available

November 28, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 11, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Humanity’s Next Medical Exam: Preparing to Evaluate Superhuman Systems” by J. Gallifant and D.S. Bitterman
  • “Advancing the National Academy of Medicine Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct for Health and Medicine” by L.L. Adams, et al.
  • “Faulty Artificial Intelligence, or the Sleep of Reason” by G. Wiest and O.H. Turnbull
  • “The Moment AI Arrived in the Clinic: Insights from the SAIL 2025 Year in Review” by P. Elias, et al.
  • “From Promise to Proof: Redesigning Clinical Workflows with Generative AI” by C. Mansi and A.M. Ibrahim

