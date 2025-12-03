A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
December 3, 2025
Bioethics (vol. 39, no. 9, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Ecological Genome Project and the Promises of Ecogenomics for Society: Realising a Shared Vision as One Health” by Benjamin Capps, et al.
- “Well‐Being, Pain and the Mere‐Difference View of Disability” by James Forsdyke
- “Reimagining Social Value to Consider the Environment: How Should We Judge the Magnitude of Benefits in Health Research?” by Bridget Pratt and Rieke van der Graaf
- “Considering the Developing Entity in an Artificial Womb as a Patient” by Frédérique Drouin, et al.