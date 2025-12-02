A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
December 2, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 16, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Involving Palliative Care to Improve Outcomes in Sickle Cell Disease” by E. Nwogu-Onyemkpa, et al.
- “Thirty Years of Hydroxyurea for Sickle Cell Anemia — Scientific Progress, Global Health Gaps” by E. Costa, et al.
- “Fetal Personhood and Reproductive Criminalization — Implications for Patients, Clinicians, and Public Health” by T. Riley and A. Hassan
- “Living in the Present Tense” by J.A. Feinstein
- “Medical Education: Educational Strategies to Prepare Trainees for Clinical Uncertainty” by J.S. Ilgen and G. Dhaliwal