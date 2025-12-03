Bryan Johnson Has Discovered Shrooms, and He Really Wants You to Know It

(Wired) – The longevity entrepreneur’s five-and-a-half-hour livestreamed trip is antithetical to the introspective nature of the drug. But the stunt could reduce stigma around psychedelics.

“Come watch me trip balls,” declared Bryan Johnson, the “Don’t Die” longevity entrepreneur, on X a couple of days before he livestreamed himself consuming a high dose of psychedelic mushrooms at a psilocybin center in Oregon on Sunday.

It marked the second act of his stunty new investigation into whether using psilocybin can improve almost 250 wellness biomarkers, including various measures of brain connectivity, cortisol levels, and testosterone. (Read More)