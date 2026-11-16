A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 16, 2026
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 395, no. 19, 2026) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Mass Surveillance with Artificial Intelligence — A New Determinant of Health?” by N. Peoples, K. Hoops, and E.W. Fleegler
- “Equity in Maternal–Fetal Medicine — Technological Advances and a Potential Path Forward” by D. Mallampati, C. Binion, and N.L. Vora
- “Early Days, Late Nights” by E.M. Einterz