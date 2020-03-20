A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

March 20, 2020

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 45, no. 9, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Ethics of Limb Disposal: Dignity and the Medical Waste Stockpiling Scandal” by Esmée Hanna and Glenn Robert
  • “‘Rethinking “Disease”: A Fresh Diagnosis and a New Philosophical Treatment’” by Russell Powell and Eric Scarffe
  • “Is UNESCO’s Undergraduate Bioethics Integrated Curriculum (Medical) Fit for Purpose?” by Ilora G Finlay, Kartina A Choong, and Seshagiri R Nimmagadda
  • “Protecting Privacy to Protect Mental Health: The New Ethical Imperative” by Elias Aboujaoude
  • “Important Outcomes of Moral Case Deliberation: A Euro-MCD Field Survey of Healthcare Professionals’ Priorities” by Mia Svantesson et al.
  • “Meeting the Needs of Underserved Populations: Setting the Agenda for More Inclusive Citizen Science of Medicine” by Amelia Fiske, Barbara Prainsack, and Alena Buyx
  • “Moral Ambivalence towards the Cancer Drugs Fund” by Ilias Ektor Epanomeritakis

 

