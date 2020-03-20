A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
March 20, 2020
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 45, no. 9, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethics of Limb Disposal: Dignity and the Medical Waste Stockpiling Scandal” by Esmée Hanna and Glenn Robert
- “‘Rethinking “Disease”: A Fresh Diagnosis and a New Philosophical Treatment’” by Russell Powell and Eric Scarffe
- “Is UNESCO’s Undergraduate Bioethics Integrated Curriculum (Medical) Fit for Purpose?” by Ilora G Finlay, Kartina A Choong, and Seshagiri R Nimmagadda
- “Protecting Privacy to Protect Mental Health: The New Ethical Imperative” by Elias Aboujaoude
- “Important Outcomes of Moral Case Deliberation: A Euro-MCD Field Survey of Healthcare Professionals’ Priorities” by Mia Svantesson et al.
- “Meeting the Needs of Underserved Populations: Setting the Agenda for More Inclusive Citizen Science of Medicine” by Amelia Fiske, Barbara Prainsack, and Alena Buyx
- “Moral Ambivalence towards the Cancer Drugs Fund” by Ilias Ektor Epanomeritakis