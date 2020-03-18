A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
March 18, 2020
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 40, no. 3, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Grounding Medical Ethics in Philosophy of Medicine: Problematic and Potential” by Patrick Daly
- “The Ends of Medicine and the Crisis of Chronic Pain” by Kyle E. Karches
- “Professing Clinical Medicine in an Evolving Health Care Network” by James A. Marcum
- “The Healing Relationship: Edmund Pellegrino’s Philosophy of the Physician–Patient Encounter” by S. Kay Toombs
- “Toward a Pellegrino-Inspired Theory of Value in Health Care” by Matthew Decamp
- “Pellegrino, Macintyre, and the Internal Morality of Clinical Medicine” by Xavier Symons