A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

March 18, 2020

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 40, no. 3, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Grounding Medical Ethics in Philosophy of Medicine: Problematic and Potential” by Patrick Daly
  • “The Ends of Medicine and the Crisis of Chronic Pain” by Kyle E. Karches
  • “Professing Clinical Medicine in an Evolving Health Care Network” by James A. Marcum
  • “The Healing Relationship: Edmund Pellegrino’s Philosophy of the Physician–Patient Encounter” by S. Kay Toombs
  • “Toward a Pellegrino-Inspired Theory of Value in Health Care” by Matthew Decamp
  • “Pellegrino, Macintyre, and the Internal Morality of Clinical Medicine” by Xavier Symons

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles

Ad
Ad