A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available

March 19, 2020

Public Health Ethics (vol. 12, no. 3, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Public Health and the Virtues of Responsibility, Compassion and Humility” by Jessica Nihlén Fahlquist
  • “Authority and the Future of Consent in Population-Level Biomedical Research” by Mark Sheehan et al.
  • “Vaccination, Risks, and Freedom: The Seat Belt Analogy” by Alberto Giubilini and Julian Savulescu
  • “Justifying the Expansion of Neonatal Screening: Two Cases” by Niklas Juth
  • “A Solidaristic Approach to Workers’ Compensation Reform in Taiwan” by Ming-Jui Yeh
  • “Adding Lithium to Drinking Water for Suicide Prevention—The Ethics” by Jared Ng, Manne Sjöstrand, and Nir Eyal

 

