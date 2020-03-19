A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
March 19, 2020
Public Health Ethics (vol. 12, no. 3, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Public Health and the Virtues of Responsibility, Compassion and Humility” by Jessica Nihlén Fahlquist
- “Authority and the Future of Consent in Population-Level Biomedical Research” by Mark Sheehan et al.
- “Vaccination, Risks, and Freedom: The Seat Belt Analogy” by Alberto Giubilini and Julian Savulescu
- “Justifying the Expansion of Neonatal Screening: Two Cases” by Niklas Juth
- “A Solidaristic Approach to Workers’ Compensation Reform in Taiwan” by Ming-Jui Yeh
- “Adding Lithium to Drinking Water for Suicide Prevention—The Ethics” by Jared Ng, Manne Sjöstrand, and Nir Eyal