A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
March 24, 2020
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 29, no. 1, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “In Memoriam. Dan Callahan: Writing a Life in Bioethics” by Joseph J. Fins
- “Xenia: Refugees, Displaced Persons and Reciprocity” by John Harris
- “A Belmont Report for Animals?” by Hope Ferdowsian et al.
- “The Immoral Machine” by John Harris
- “Giving Children a Say without Giving Them a Choice: Obtaining Affirmation of a Child’s Non-Dissent to Participation in Nonbeneficial Research” by Holly Kantin
- “Advance Healthcare Directives: Binding or Informational Value?” by Gianluca Montanari Vergallo
- “The Ethics of Medical AI and the Physician-Patient Relationship” by Sally Dalton-Brown
- “Is Human Enhancement in Space a Moral Duty? Missions to Mars, Advanced AI and Genome Editing In Space” by Konrad Szocik