A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
March 25, 2020
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 40, no. 4, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include
- “Instrumentalist Analyses of the Functions of Ethics Concept-Principles: A Proposal for Synergetic Empirical and Conceptual Enrichment” by Eric Racine, M. Ariel Cascio, Marjorie Montreuil, and Aline Bogossian
- “Intervention Principles in Pediatric Health Care: The Difference between Physicians and the State” by D. Robert Macdougall
- “When Are You Dead Enough to Be a Donor? Can Any Feasible Protocol for the Determination of Death on Circulatory Criteria Respect the Dead Donor Rule?” by Govert Den Hartogh
- “Harm Should Not Be a Necessary Criterion for Mental Disorder: Some Reflections on the DSM-5 Definition of Mental Disorder” by Maria Cristina Amoretti and Elisabetta Lalumera