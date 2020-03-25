A New Edition of Kennedy Institute of Ethics Journal Is Now Available
March 25, 2020
Kennedy Institute of Ethics Journal (vol. 29, no. 3, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Medical Error and Moral Luck” by Fritz Allhoff
- “The Harm of Ableism: Medical Error and Epistemic Injustice” by David M. Peña-Guzmán and Joel Michael Reynolds
- “Psychopathy Treatment and the Stigma of Yesterday’s Research” by Rasmus Rosenberg Larsen
- “Medical Overtesting and Racial Distrust” by Luke Golemon