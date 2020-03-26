A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

March 26, 2020

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 381, no. 17, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Enabling Healthful Aging for All — The National Academy of Medicine Grand Challenge in Healthy Longevity” by V.J. Dzau et al.
  • “Modernizing the FDA’s 510(k) Pathway” by V.K. Rathi and J.S. Ross
  • “Medical Deferred Action — Living on Borrowed Time” by L. Ganapathi et al.
  • “Goal-Concordant Care — Searching for the Holy Grail” by S.D. Halpern et al.
  • “Getting Comfortable with Risk” by R.A. Montgomery

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Geriatric & Aging, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Public Health

Ad