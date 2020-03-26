A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 26, 2020
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 381, no. 17, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Enabling Healthful Aging for All — The National Academy of Medicine Grand Challenge in Healthy Longevity” by V.J. Dzau et al.
- “Modernizing the FDA’s 510(k) Pathway” by V.K. Rathi and J.S. Ross
- “Medical Deferred Action — Living on Borrowed Time” by L. Ganapathi et al.
- “Goal-Concordant Care — Searching for the Holy Grail” by S.D. Halpern et al.
- “Getting Comfortable with Risk” by R.A. Montgomery