A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
March 27, 2020
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 45, no. 11, 2019) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- ““Ulysses Contracts in Psychiatric Care: Helping Patients to Protect Themselves from Spiraling” by Harriet Standing and Rob Lawlor
- “When Does an Advantage Become Unfair? Empirical and Normative Concerns in Semenya’s Case” by Silvia Camporesi
- “Responding to Religious Patients: Why Physicians Have No Business Doing Theology” by Jake Greenblum and Ryan K Hubbard
- “Subjects of Ectogenesis: Are ‘Gestatelings’ Fetuses, Newborns or Neither?” by Nick Colgrove
- “Artificial Womb Technology and the Significance of Birth: Why Gestatelings Are Not Newborns (or Fetuses)” by Elizabeth Chloe Romanis
- “Ethical Dangers of Facial Phenotyping through Photography in Psychiatric Genomics Studies” by Camillia Kong
- “What Constitutes a Reasonable Compensation for Non-Commercial Oocyte Donors: An Analogy with Living Organ Donation and Medical Research Participation” by Emy Koolet al.
- “Coercion in Psychiatry: Is It Right to Involuntarily Treat Inpatients with Capacity?” by Harry Hudson
- “Ethics of Organ Procurement from the Unrepresented Patient Population” by Joseph A Rahoet al.