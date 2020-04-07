A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

April 7, 2020

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 381, no. 24, 2019) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Machine Learning and the Cancer-Diagnosis Problem — No Gold Standard” by A.S. Adamson and H.G. Welch
  • “Kicking the Can Down the Road — When Medical Schools Fail to Self-Regulate” by S.A. Santen, J. Christner, G. Mejicano, and R.R. Hemphill
  • “Adjö — My Patient’s Prolonged Good-Bye” by U. Ikediobi

 

Posted by

Posted in Education, Emerging Technologies, End of Life, Journal Articles

Ad