A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
March 29, 2021
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 87, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Strangers in a Strange Land: How Our Founding Principles and a Bitter Pill Undo the Assimilation of US Catholics” by G. Kevin Donovan and Claudia Sotomayor
- “Targeting the Fetal Body and/or Mother–Child Connection: Vital Conflicts and Abortion” by Helen Watt and Anthony McCarthy
- “Brain Death and the Dutch Organ Donation Law” by Douwe J. Steensma
- “The Use of NFP When Pregnancy Is Contraindicated?” by Justo Aznar and Julio Tudela
- “Non-sterilizing Hysterectomies? A Catholic Critique of the CDF” by Joshua Schulz and William Hamant