A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

March 29, 2021

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 87, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Strangers in a Strange Land: How Our Founding Principles and a Bitter Pill Undo the Assimilation of US Catholics” by G. Kevin Donovan and Claudia Sotomayor
  • “Targeting the Fetal Body and/or Mother–Child Connection: Vital Conflicts and Abortion” by Helen Watt and Anthony McCarthy
  • “Brain Death and the Dutch Organ Donation Law” by Douwe J. Steensma
  • “The Use of NFP When Pregnancy Is Contraindicated?” by Justo Aznar and Julio Tudela
  • “Non-sterilizing Hysterectomies? A Catholic Critique of the CDF” by Joshua Schulz and William Hamant

 

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Culture, Euthanasia / Suicide, Faith, Journal Articles, Nursing, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Pediatric, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics, Women's Health

