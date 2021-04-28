A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
April 28, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 383, no. 23, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Half-Century of Progress in Health: The National Academy of Medicine at 50: Solving Population-wide Obesity — Progress and Future Prospects” by S. Kumanyika and W.H. Dietz
- “The Bottom of the Health Care Rationing Iceberg” by T. Lahey
- “‘When Will We Have a Vaccine?’ — Understanding Questions and Answers about Covid-19 Vaccination” by B.R. Bloom, G.J. Nowak and W. Orenstein
- “From Portraits to Role Models — Why We Need Black Physicians in Academic Medicine” by A.V. Owoseni
- “Interactive Perspective: Mapping Racial and Ethnic Inequities in Health and Opportunity” by The Health Opportunity and Equity (HOPE) Initiative
- “No-Fault Compensation for Vaccine Injury — The Other Side of Equitable Access to Covid-19 Vaccines” by S. Halabi, A. Heinrich and S.B. Omer
- “The Missing Piece — SARS-CoV-2 Testing and School Reopening” by Y. Rafiei and M.M. Mello
- “Pembrolizumab in Microsatellite-Instability–High Advanced Colorectal Cancer” by T. André, et al.
- “Effect of Finerenone on Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes” by G.L. Bakris, et al.
- “‘Super-Spreaders’ and Person-to-Person Transmission of Andes Virus in Argentina” by V.P. Martínez, et al.
- “Malaria Chemoprevention in the Postdischarge Management of Severe Anemia” by T.K. Kwambai, et al.