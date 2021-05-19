A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
May 19, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 11, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Private Equity and Physician Medical Practices — Navigating a Changing Ecosystem” by J.M. Zhu and D. Polsky
- “The Good Doctor — Jack Geiger, Social Justice, and U.S. Health Policy” by S. Rosenbaum and D.R. Hawkins, Jr.
- “My Intern” by R.E. Leiter
- “Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity” by J.P.H. Wilding, et al.
- “Two Randomized Trials of Neutralizing Antibodies to Prevent HIV-1 Acquisition” by L. Corey, et al.
- “Convalescent Plasma Antibody Levels and the Risk of Death from Covid-19” by M.J. Joyner, et al.
- “Pegcetacoplan versus Eculizumab in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria” by P. Hillmen, et al.