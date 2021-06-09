A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

June 9, 2021

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 87, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • Testing for Down Syndrome in Catholic Health Care: Complicity in Eugenic Abortion” by James G. Linn
  • “Women’s Reproductive Health Education in Catholic Academic Healthcare Institutions: Time for Transparency, Authenticity, and Reflection” by James F. Smith, Jr.
  • “The Mathematics (and Metaphysics) of Identical Twins” by Richard Playford
  • “Newman’s Compelling Reasons for a Medical School with Catholic Professors” by  Juan R. Vélez
  • “Induced Abortion and the Increased Risk of Maternal Mortality” by Patrick J. Marmion and Ingrid Skop
  • “Fetal Pain: The Science Behind Why It Is the Medical Standard of Care” by Robin Pierucci
  • “Does the Uniform Determination of Death Act Need to Be Revised?” by Doyen Nguyen

 

