A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
June 9, 2021
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 87, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- Testing for Down Syndrome in Catholic Health Care: Complicity in Eugenic Abortion” by James G. Linn
- “Women’s Reproductive Health Education in Catholic Academic Healthcare Institutions: Time for Transparency, Authenticity, and Reflection” by James F. Smith, Jr.
- “The Mathematics (and Metaphysics) of Identical Twins” by Richard Playford
- “Newman’s Compelling Reasons for a Medical School with Catholic Professors” by Juan R. Vélez
- “Induced Abortion and the Increased Risk of Maternal Mortality” by Patrick J. Marmion and Ingrid Skop
- “Fetal Pain: The Science Behind Why It Is the Medical Standard of Care” by Robin Pierucci
- “Does the Uniform Determination of Death Act Need to Be Revised?” by Doyen Nguyen