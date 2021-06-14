A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available

June 14, 2021

Clinical Ethics (vol. 15, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “All Things Considered: Surrogate Decision-Making on Behalf of Patients in the Minimally Conscious State” by L Syd M Johnson and Kathy L Cerminara
  • “Conscientious Objection and Systemic Injustice” by Michal Pruski
  • “The Relationship Between Moral Intelligence and Organizational Commitment of Nurses” by Mahboobeh Khosravani, et al.
  • “Ethico-Legal Aspects and Ethical Climate: Managing Safe Patient Care and Medical Errors in Nursing Work” by Nagah Abd El-Fattah Mohamed Aly, Safaa M El-Shanawany, and Ayman Mohamed Abou Ghazala
  • “Physician Thoughts on Unnecessary Noninvasive Imaging and Decision Support Software: A Qualitative Study” by David E Winchester, et al.
  • “Islamic Beliefs on Gamete Donation: The Impact on Reproductive Tourism in the Middle East and the United Kingdom” by Siobhan Chien

 

