A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
June 14, 2021
Clinical Ethics (vol. 15, no. 3, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “All Things Considered: Surrogate Decision-Making on Behalf of Patients in the Minimally Conscious State” by L Syd M Johnson and Kathy L Cerminara
- “Conscientious Objection and Systemic Injustice” by Michal Pruski
- “The Relationship Between Moral Intelligence and Organizational Commitment of Nurses” by Mahboobeh Khosravani, et al.
- “Ethico-Legal Aspects and Ethical Climate: Managing Safe Patient Care and Medical Errors in Nursing Work” by Nagah Abd El-Fattah Mohamed Aly, Safaa M El-Shanawany, and Ayman Mohamed Abou Ghazala
- “Physician Thoughts on Unnecessary Noninvasive Imaging and Decision Support Software: A Qualitative Study” by David E Winchester, et al.
- “Islamic Beliefs on Gamete Donation: The Impact on Reproductive Tourism in the Middle East and the United Kingdom” by Siobhan Chien