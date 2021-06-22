A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

June 22, 2021

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 45, no. 4-5, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Lucky Me: The Amiable and Weighty Influences on My Career” by Tom L Beauchamp 
  • “Never Solo: Gratitude for My Academic Journey” by James F Childress 
  • “The Authority of the Common Morality” by Griffin Trotter 
  • “Virtues and Principles in Biomedical Ethics” by Jorge L A Garcia 
  • “Moral Status and the Architects of Principlism” by Francis Beckwith and Allison Krile Thornton 
  • “The Unfinished Business of Respect for Autonomy: Persons, Relationships, and Nonhuman Animals” by Rebecca L Walker 
  • “Reconciling Lists of Principles in Bioethics” by Robert M Veatch 

