IVF Patients Suing Over Inaccurate Genetic Tests Find Out Some of Their Embryos Were Not Discarded

(Australian Broadcasting Co) – Some people involved in a class action against two fertility services over the use of a non-invasive test which may have incorrectly classified embryos as abnormal have been told their embryos are still being stored. The lawyer representing about 200 affected parties in Victoria's Supreme Court said the mistake had resulted in some women choosing to be implanted with another person's embryo, while others have lost precious months of fertility.