A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
August 19, 2021
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 29, no. Special Issue 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Memory During the Presumed Vegetative State: Implications for Patient Quality of Life” by Nicola Taylor, et al.
- “Precedent Autonomy and Surrogate Decisionmaking After Severe Brain Injury” by Mackenzie Graham
- “On the Nontechnical Limits of Brain Imaging” by Juha Raikka
- “Pediatric Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia: Current State and Ethical Considerations” by Katrina A. Munoz, et al.
- “Psychiatric Interventions in Virtual Reality: Why We Need an Ethical Framework” by Maria Marloth, Jennifer Chandler and Kai Vogeley
- “Harm, Consent, and Virtual Selves in Full-Body Ownership Illusions: Real Concerns for Immersive Virtual Reality Therapies” by Maria Botero and Elise Whatley
- “Ethical Assessment and Reflection in Research and Development of Non-Conformité Européene Marked Medical Devices” by Patrik K. Telleus and Winnie Jensen
- “Responsibility-Enhancing Assistive Technologies and People with Autism” by Fiachra O’Brolchain and Bert Gordijn
- “‘Who Will I Be?’: Relational Identity, Living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and Future-Oriented Decisionmaking” by Erika Versalovic and Eran Klein
- “Neuroethics for Fantasyland or for the Clinic? The Limitations of Speculative Ethics” by Sven Ove Hansson