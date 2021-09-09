A New Edition of The American Journal of Bioethics Is Now Available

September 9, 2021

The American Journal of Bioethics (vol. 21, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Race, Power, and COVID-19: A Call for Advocacy within Bioethics” by Zamina Mithani , Jane Cooper and J. Wesley Boyd 
  • “Race Based Medicine, Colorblind Disease: How Racism in Medicine Harms Us All” by Ruqaiijah Yearby 
  • “Racism and Bioethics: The Myth of Color Blindness” by Clarence H. Braddock III 

 

