A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
September 29, 2021
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 30, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Decisionmaking and Leadership in Crises and Beyond” by Tuija Takala and Matti Hayry
- “Resuscitating Patient Rights during the Pandemic: COVID-19 and the Risk of Resurgent Paternalism” by Joseph J. Fins
- “Solidarity in the Time of COVID-19?” by Floris Tomasini
- “Emergency Basic Income during the Pandemic” by Jurgen De Wispelaere and Leticia Morales
- “Against Personal Ventilator Reallocation” by Joel Michael Reynolds, Laura Guindry-Grimes and Katie Savin
- “A Future for Migrants with Acute Heart Problems Seeking Asylum?” by Goran Hermeren
- “A Problem of Self-Ownership for Reproductive Justice” by Elizabeth Lanphier
- “Stigmatization of Not-Knowing as a Public Health Tool” by Johann-Christian Poder
- “Liberal Utilitarianism—Yes, But for Whom?” by Joona Rasanen
- “From Justice to the Good? Liberal Utilitarianism, Climate Change and the Coronavirus Crisis” by Henrik Rydenfelt