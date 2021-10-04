A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
October 4, 2021
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 46, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Irreligion, Alfie Evans, and the Future of Bioethics” by Charles C Camosy
- “Religion at Work in Bioethics and Biopolicy: Christian Bioethicists, Secular Language, Suspicious Orthodoxy” by Russell Blackford and Udo Schüklenk
- “Religious Accommodation in Bioethics and the Practice of Medicine” by William R Smith and Robert Audi
- “Secular Dreams and Myths of Irreligion: On the Political Control of Religion in Public Bioethics” by Boaz W Goss and Jeffrey P Bishop
- “Homo Religiosus: The Soul of Bioethics” by William E Stempsey