A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

October 4, 2021

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 46, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Irreligion, Alfie Evans, and the Future of Bioethics” by Charles C Camosy
  • “Religion at Work in Bioethics and Biopolicy: Christian Bioethicists, Secular Language, Suspicious Orthodoxy” by Russell Blackford and Udo Schüklenk
  • “Religious Accommodation in Bioethics and the Practice of Medicine” by William R Smith and Robert Audi
  • “Secular Dreams and Myths of Irreligion: On the Political Control of Religion in Public Bioethics” by Boaz W Goss and Jeffrey P Bishop
  • “Homo Religiosus: The Soul of Bioethics” by William E Stempsey

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Culture, Education, Faith, General Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Journal Articles, Public Health, Public Policy, Research Ethics

Ad