A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 26, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Medical–Financial Partnerships — Beyond Traditional Boundaries” by L.E. Marcil, K.G. Barnett and B. Zuckerman
- “Virchow at 200 and Lown at 100 — Physicians as Activists” by S. Mangione and M.L. Tykocinski
- “Trial of Pimavanserin in Dementia-Related Psychosis” by P.N. Tariot, et al.
- “Prevention and Attenuation of Covid-19 with the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 Vaccines” by M.G. Thompson, et al.
- “Racial Inequality in Prescription Opioid Receipt — Role of Individual Health Systems” by N.E. Morden, et al.