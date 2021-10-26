A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available
October 26, 2021
Neuroethics (vol. 14, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Why Neurotechnologies? About the Purposes, Opportunities and Limitations of Neurotechnologies in Clinical Applications” by Thomas Stieglitz
- “An Analysis of the Impact of Brain-Computer Interfaces on Autonomy” by Orsolya Friedrich, et al.
- “Deep Brain Stimulation, Self and Relational Autonomy” by Shaun Gallagher
- “Bodily Felt Freedom: An Ethical Perspective on Positive Aspects of Deep Brain Stimulation” by Julia Sophia Voigt
- “Neuroethics, Cognitive Technologies and the Extended Mind Perspective” by Jan-Hendrik Heinrichs
- “Phantom Sensations: A Neurophenomenological Exploration of Body Memory” by Thiemo Breyer
- “Big Brain Data: On the Responsible Use of Brain Data from Clinical and Consumer-Directed Neurotechnological Devices” by Philipp Kellmeyer