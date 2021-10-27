A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

October 27, 2021

The New Bioethics (vol. 35, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Respect for Persons and the Allocation of Lifesaving Healthcare Resources” by Xavier Symons
  • “On the Impairment Argument” by William Simkulet
  • “Moving Forwards: A Problem for Full Ectogenesis” by Teresa Baron
  • “Research Integrity Codes of Conduct in Europe: Understanding the Divergences” by Hugh Desmond and Kris Dierickx
  • “Profiling for the Good: Patient Profile Tests and Informed, Autonomous Decision Making” by Chrisoula Andreou
  • “The Bioethics of Loneliness” by Zohar Lederman
  • “Harming One to Benefit Another: The Paradox of Autonomy and Consent in Maternity Care” by Elselijn Kingma
  • “If Fetuses are Persons, Abortion is a Public Health Crisis” by Bruce Blackshaw and Daniel Rodger
  • “Affecting future Individuals: Why and When Germline Genome Editing Entails a greater Moral Obligation towards Progeny” by Davide Battisti

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Disaster Ethics, Education, Genetic Ethics, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Mental Health, Nursing, Pediatric, Public Health, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics, Women's Health

Ad