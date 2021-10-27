A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
October 27, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 35, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Respect for Persons and the Allocation of Lifesaving Healthcare Resources” by Xavier Symons
- “On the Impairment Argument” by William Simkulet
- “Moving Forwards: A Problem for Full Ectogenesis” by Teresa Baron
- “Research Integrity Codes of Conduct in Europe: Understanding the Divergences” by Hugh Desmond and Kris Dierickx
- “Profiling for the Good: Patient Profile Tests and Informed, Autonomous Decision Making” by Chrisoula Andreou
- “The Bioethics of Loneliness” by Zohar Lederman
- “Harming One to Benefit Another: The Paradox of Autonomy and Consent in Maternity Care” by Elselijn Kingma
- “If Fetuses are Persons, Abortion is a Public Health Crisis” by Bruce Blackshaw and Daniel Rodger
- “Affecting future Individuals: Why and When Germline Genome Editing Entails a greater Moral Obligation towards Progeny” by Davide Battisti