A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 4, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 11, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “SARS-CoV-2 Human Challenge Studies — Establishing the Model during an Evolving Pandemic” by G. Rapeport, et al.
- “Environmental Racism and Climate Change — Missed Diagnoses” by R.N. Salas
- “‘Vaccine Passport’ Certification — Policy and Ethical Considerations” by M.A. Hall and D.M. Studdert
- “Prospective, Multicenter, Controlled Trial of Mobile Stroke Units” by J.C. Grotta, et al.
- “Benefits and Risks of Iron Interventions in Infants in Rural Bangladesh” by S.-R. Pasricha, et al.
- “Somatic PIK3CA Mutations in Sporadic Cerebral Cavernous Malformations” by M. Peyre, et al.
- “Sense and Sense Ability in a Synthetic Genetic Code” by C.C. Liu