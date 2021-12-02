A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available
December 2, 2021
Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 89, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Medicines and Murder” by Robin Ferner
- “Is it Discriminatory to Require Hospital Staff to be clean Shaven to Facilitate the Effective Wearing of Personal Protective Equipment?” by Amanda Steadman
- “Impact of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on Mental Health” by Shweta Sunil, Manoj Kumar Sharma and Nitin Anand
- “Montgomery and Informed Consent during Covid-19: Pneumatic Retinopexy versus Pars Plana Vitrectomy or Scleral Buckling for Retinal Detachment Repair” by G Kiew, et al.
- “Uncommon Suicide Methods in the Detention Regime in Milan (1993–2019): Forensic Contribution on Autopsy Cases” by Guendalina Gentile, et al.
- “Internet Regression and the Meaning of Self” by Manoj Kumar Sharma, et al.
- “An Alarming Rise in Rape in Nepal: A 20-Year Review” by Alok Atreya, et al.
- “Mapping Transnational Commercial Surrogacy Arrangements in South and Southeast Asia” by Jutharat Attawet