A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available

December 2, 2021

Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 89, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Medicines and Murder” by Robin Ferner
  • “Is it Discriminatory to Require Hospital Staff to be clean Shaven to Facilitate the Effective Wearing of Personal Protective Equipment?” by Amanda Steadman
  • “Impact of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on Mental Health” by Shweta Sunil, Manoj Kumar Sharma and Nitin Anand
  • “Montgomery and Informed Consent during Covid-19: Pneumatic Retinopexy versus Pars Plana Vitrectomy or Scleral Buckling for Retinal Detachment Repair” by G Kiew, et al.
  • “Uncommon Suicide Methods in the Detention Regime in Milan (1993–2019): Forensic Contribution on Autopsy Cases” by Guendalina Gentile,  et al.
  • “Internet Regression and the Meaning of Self” by Manoj Kumar Sharma, et al.
  • “An Alarming Rise in Rape in Nepal: A 20-Year Review” by Alok Atreya, et al.
  • “Mapping Transnational Commercial Surrogacy Arrangements in South and Southeast Asia” by Jutharat Attawet

 

 

