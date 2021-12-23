A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

December 23, 2021

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 88, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Bioethical Dilemma of Gender-Affirming Therapy in Children and Adolescents” by Monique Robles
  • “Exploring the Relationship between Shared Decision-Making, Patient-Centered Medicine, and Evidence-Based Medicine” by Gustavo Páez, Daniel Neves Forte, and María del Pilar López Gabeiras
  • “‘Made Known in the Breaking of the Bread: Accompaniment and the Practice of Medicine'” by C. Phifer Nicholson, Jr.
  • “Hormonally Active Contraceptives, Part II: Sociological, Environmental, and Economic Impact” by William V. Williams, et al.
  • “Prudential Use of the Morally Controversial COVID-19 Vaccines” by Nicanor Pier Giorgio Austriaco

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Journal Articles, Pediatric, Reproductive Ethics, Women's Health

Ad