A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
December 23, 2021
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 88, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Bioethical Dilemma of Gender-Affirming Therapy in Children and Adolescents” by Monique Robles
- “Exploring the Relationship between Shared Decision-Making, Patient-Centered Medicine, and Evidence-Based Medicine” by Gustavo Páez, Daniel Neves Forte, and María del Pilar López Gabeiras
- “‘Made Known in the Breaking of the Bread: Accompaniment and the Practice of Medicine'” by C. Phifer Nicholson, Jr.
- “Hormonally Active Contraceptives, Part II: Sociological, Environmental, and Economic Impact” by William V. Williams, et al.
- “Prudential Use of the Morally Controversial COVID-19 Vaccines” by Nicanor Pier Giorgio Austriaco