A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
December 28, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 23, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fundamentals of Public Health: Using Policy Tools to Improve Population Health — Combating the U.S. Opioid Crisis” by C.L. Barry and B. Saloner
- “Randomized Trial of Cytoreductive Surgery for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer” by P. Harter, et al.
- “Myocarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination in a Large Health Care Organization” by G. Witberg, et al.
- “REGEN-COV Antibody Combination and Outcomes in Outpatients with Covid-19” by D.M. Weinreich, et al.